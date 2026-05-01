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Kuzgi samal
Kuzgi samal, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
3 May 2026
Kuzgi samal Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Lyumer
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, KZ
21:30
from 1700 ₸
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