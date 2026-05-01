Menu
Kinoafisha
Ekibastuz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
4 May 2026
Men ushin omir sur Showtimes – 4 May 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
1
Tomorrow
2
Sun
3
Mon
4
Tue
5
Wed
6
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Men ushin omir sur?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Lyumer
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, KZ
13:00
from 1500 ₸
21:00
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qara
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kuzgi samal
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
2026, Japan, Animation, Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Anime
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree