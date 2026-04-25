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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz 27 April 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 27 April 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

Tickets
All about film
Today 25 Tomorrow 26 Mon 27
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
11:35 from 1500 ₸ 17:40 from 2000 ₸ 19:30 from 2100 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Yooz
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
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