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Moshenniki
Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
26 April 2026
Moshenniki Showtimes – 26 April 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema
ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
19:50
from 2200 ₸
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