Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz 1 April 2026

Moshenniki Showtimes – 1 April 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Moshenniki? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
19:35 from 1700 ₸ 21:40 from 3200 ₸
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, Poland, Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more