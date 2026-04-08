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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz 10 April 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 10 April 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Lyumer g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, KZ
23:10 from 1500 ₸
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