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Kinoafisha Films Нелегал. Через Мексику Нелегал. Через Мексику, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz 25 April 2026

Нелегал. Через Мексику Showtimes – 25 April 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Lyumer g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, KZ
11:40 from 1200 ₸ 15:50 from 1500 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Yooz
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Protector
Protector
2025, USA, Action, Thriller
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