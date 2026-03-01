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Kinoafisha Films Erekshe Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz 22 March 2026

Erekshe Showtimes – 22 March 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Lyumer g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, KZ
13:30 from 1500 ₸ 19:50 from 1700 ₸
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
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Semeynyy perepolokh
Semeynyy perepolokh
2024, Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, Poland, Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Stitches
Stitches
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
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