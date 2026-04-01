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Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
20 April 2026
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Showtimes – 20 April 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema
ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, KZ
10:20
from 1500 ₸
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