Menu
Kinoafisha
Ekibastuz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
11 May 2026
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea Showtimes – 11 May 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about animated film
Tomorrow
7
Fri
8
Sat
9
Sun
10
Mon
11
Tue
12
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Lyumer
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, RU
11:30
from 1200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Kuzgi samal
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea
2026, Japan, Animation, Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Anime
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
2026, South Korea, Adventure, Animation, Family
Псих
2026, Russia, Thriller
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Qara
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree