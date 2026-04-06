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Kinoafisha Films The Creeps The Creeps, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz 7 April 2026

The Creeps Showtimes – 7 April 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

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Today 6 Tomorrow 7
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Lyumer g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, RU
13:10 from 1500 ₸ 19:40 from 1700 ₸
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