Menu
Kinoafisha
Ekibastuz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
18 February 2026
Gashyqpyn sagan Showtimes – 18 February 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
13
Tomorrow
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Gashyqpyn sagan?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Lyumer
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, KZ
11:40
from 1000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Bir tup alma agashy
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree