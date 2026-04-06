Menu
Kinoafisha
Ekibastuz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Mortuary Assistant
The Mortuary Assistant, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
The Mortuary Assistant, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
6
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Mortuary Assistant?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema
ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
23:50
from 2000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Serving Sara
2002, USA / Germany, Comedy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Woodwalkers 2
2026, Austria / Belgium / Germany / Italy, Family, Fantasy
The Creeps
2025, Finland, Action, Comedy, Fantasy
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
2026, Russia, Animation
Doktor Gaf
2026, Russia, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree