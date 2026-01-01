Menu
Kinoafisha
Ekibastuz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz
3 January 2026
Qazaq Alemi 2 Showtimes – 3 January 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
1
Tomorrow
2
Sat
3
Sun
4
Mon
5
Tue
6
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Qazaq Alemi 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Lyumer
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1000 ₸
22:10
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree