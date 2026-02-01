Menu
Films
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz
12 February 2026
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Showtimes – 12 February 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema
ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, KZ
16:10
from 2000 ₸
18:05
from 2000 ₸
20:00
from 2500 ₸
21:55
from 2400 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
