Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz 12 February 2026

Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Showtimes – 12 February 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, KZ
16:10 from 2000 ₸ 18:05 from 2000 ₸ 20:00 from 2500 ₸ 21:55 from 2400 ₸
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more