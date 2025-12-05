Menu
Kinoafisha
Ekibastuz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
5
Tomorrow
6
Sun
7
Mon
8
Tue
9
Wed
10
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Plan «Sh»?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Lyumer
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, KZ
15:30
from 1500 ₸
20:00
from 1700 ₸
Maxi Cinema
ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, KZ
18:25
from 2000 ₸
22:20
from 2100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree