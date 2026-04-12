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Kinoafisha Films The Morrigan The Morrigan, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz 13 April 2026

The Morrigan Showtimes – 13 April 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

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Today 12 Tomorrow 13
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
23:30 from 2000 ₸
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