Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Auru Auru, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz 12 November 2025

Auru Showtimes – 12 November 2025 Screenings in Ekibastuz

Tickets
All about film
Wed 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Auru? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, KZ
00:05 from 2400 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Bear Claw Camp
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
Daddy's Daughters. Mom is Back
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
2021, China, Animation
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Adal
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more