Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Playdate Playdate, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz 18 January 2026

Playdate Showtimes – 18 January 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

Tickets
All about film
Today 17 Tomorrow 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Playdate? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
17:40 from 2100 ₸
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Sugar Mill
Sugar Mill
2025, Indonesia, Horror, Thriller
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more