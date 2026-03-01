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Kinoafisha Films Marsupilami Marsupilami, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz 25 March 2026

Marsupilami Showtimes – 25 March 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
10:00 from 1500 ₸ 14:10 from 2000 ₸
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