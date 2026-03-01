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Marsupilami
Marsupilami, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
25 March 2026
Marsupilami Showtimes – 25 March 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz
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Tomorrow
24
Wed
25
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RU
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How do I book tickets for Marsupilami?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema
ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
10:00
from 1500 ₸
14:10
from 2000 ₸
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