Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz 21 December 2025

Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni Showtimes – 21 December 2025 Screenings in Ekibastuz

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Mon 22 Tue 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Lyumer g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, RU
12:00 from 1200 ₸ 14:50 from 1500 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Eternity
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Stitch Head
Stitch Head
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
A Writer's Odyssey 2
A Writer's Odyssey 2
2025, China, Action, Adventure, Drama
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Wolfy
Wolfy
2009, Russia, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more