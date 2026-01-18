Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Adulthood Adulthood, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz 18 January 2026

Adulthood Showtimes – 18 January 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

Tickets
All about film
Today 18 Tomorrow 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Adulthood? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
14:30 from 1900 ₸
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Gipnoz
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Sugar Mill
Sugar Mill
2025, Indonesia, Horror, Thriller
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more