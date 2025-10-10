Menu
Films
Sketch
Sketch, 2024 Screening times in Ekibastuz
Sketch, 2024 Screening times in Ekibastuz
Tomorrow
10
Sat
11
Sun
12
Mon
13
Tue
14
How do I book tickets for Sketch?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Lyumer
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, RU
16:00
from 1500 ₸
Maxi Cinema
ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
13:45
from 1800 ₸
