Menu
Kinoafisha
Ekibastuz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
2 February 2026
Kommentiruy eto Showtimes – 2 February 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
Today
31
Tomorrow
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Kommentiruy eto?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Lyumer
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, RU
20:00
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree