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Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz
24 April 2026
Roditelskiy dom Showtimes – 24 April 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Lyumer
g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, RU
21:10
from 1700 ₸
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