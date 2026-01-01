Menu
Films
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Павлодар
Tomorrow
10
Sun
11
Mon
12
Tue
13
Wed
14
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
12:50
from 3700 ₸
17:40
from 2800 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
13:40
from 1600 ₸
17:05
from 1600 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
