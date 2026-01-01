Menu
Kinoafisha
Ekibastuz, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Snegovik
Snegovik, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz
Snegovik, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Павлодар
Tomorrow
7
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
12:05
from 1800 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Song Sung Blue
2025, USA, Biography, Drama, History
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree