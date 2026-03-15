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Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
Reminders of Him, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Павлодар
Today
15
Tomorrow
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
21:10
from 3600 ₸
23:15
from 3200 ₸
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