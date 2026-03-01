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Kinoafisha Films Sin cobertura Sin cobertura, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz 23 March 2026

Sin cobertura Showtimes – 23 March 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Lyumer g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, RU
11:30 from 1200 ₸ 16:50 from 1700 ₸
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