Films
The Housemaid
The Housemaid, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz
30 January 2026
The Housemaid Showtimes – 30 January 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
29
Tomorrow
30
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Housemaid?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema
ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
19:25
from 2000 ₸
