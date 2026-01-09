Menu
The Housemaid, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz

How do I book tickets for The Housemaid? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Lyumer g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, RU
10:00 from 1000 ₸ 19:30 from 1700 ₸ 22:30 from 1500 ₸
Maxi Cinema ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
15:30 from 2000 ₸ 21:00 from 2200 ₸ 23:35 from 2200 ₸
