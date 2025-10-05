Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films My Grandfather's Rules for Men My Grandfather's Rules for Men, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz

My Grandfather's Rules for Men, 2025 Screening times in Ekibastuz

Tickets
All about film
Today 5
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for My Grandfather's Rules for Men? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
11:45 from 1500 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Керексин
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Afterburn
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more