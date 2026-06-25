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Kinoafisha Films Disclosure Day Disclosure Day, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz 27 June 2026

Disclosure Day Showtimes – 27 June 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Lyumer g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, RU
17:00 from 1700 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Supergirl
Supergirl
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
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