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Kinoafisha Films Project Hail Mary Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz 29 March 2026

Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 29 March 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

Tickets
All about film
Today 28 Tomorrow 29
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
15:40 from 2200 ₸
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