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Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz
31 March 2026
Domovyonok Kuzya 2 Showtimes – 31 March 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Maxi Cinema
ul. M. Auezova 47B, TRTs "Maxi Mall"
2D, RU
10:00
from 1500 ₸
14:25
from 1800 ₸
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