Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz

Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz

All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Павлодар

Today 26 Tomorrow 27 Sat 28 Sun 29 Mon 30 Tue 31 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kairbaeva, 70
2D, RU
16:10 from 1800 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
19:55 from 2000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, Poland, Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
They Will Kill You
They Will Kill You
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Action
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more