Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Toy Story 5 Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Ekibastuz 20 June 2026

Toy Story 5 Showtimes – 20 June 2026 Screenings in Ekibastuz

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 18 Fri 19 Sat 20 Sun 21 Mon 22 Tue 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Toy Story 5? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Lyumer g. Ekibastuz, ul. Auezova, 49 B\1
2D, RU
12:20 from 1200 ₸ 15:50 from 1500 ₸ 18:40 from 1700 ₸
3D, RU
17:40 from 1700 ₸
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Iggy the Eagle
Iggy the Eagle
2025, Poland, Adventure, Animation, Family
Кассандра
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Propast'
Propast'
2026, Russia, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more