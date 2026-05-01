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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in 11 May 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 11 May 2026 Screenings in

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Tomorrow 9 Sun 10 Mon 11 Tue 12 Wed 13
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn ul. Қosay ata, 4/3
2D, RU
21:00 from 1200 ₸ 22:25 from 1200 ₸
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