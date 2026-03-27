Menu
Kinoafisha
Beyneu, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in
28 March 2026
Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 28 March 2026 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
27
Tomorrow
28
Sun
29
Mon
30
Tue
31
Wed
1
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Taptym-au seni 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn
ul. Қosay ata, 4/3
2D, KZ
12:35
from 800 ₸
20:15
from 1200 ₸
22:05
from 1200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree