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Kinoafisha Films Scotty Scotty, 2025 Screening times in 3 June 2026

Scotty Showtimes – 3 June 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 30 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Scotty? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn ul. Қosay ata, 4/3
2D, RU
13:05 from 700 ₸
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