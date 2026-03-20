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Kinoafisha Films Erekshe Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in 25 March 2026

Erekshe Showtimes – 25 March 2026 Screenings in

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn ul. Қosay ata, 4/3
2D, KZ
13:15 from 800 ₸ 20:45 from 1200 ₸
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