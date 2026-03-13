Menu
Kinoafisha
Beyneu, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Mama
Mama, 2026 Screening times in
14 March 2026
Mama Showtimes – 14 March 2026 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
13
Tomorrow
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Mama?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn
ul. Қosay ata, 4/3
2D, KZ
18:00
from 1100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree