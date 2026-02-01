Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zhelezo Zhelezo, 2026 Screening times in 25 February 2026

Zhelezo Showtimes – 25 February 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 21 Sun 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zhelezo? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn ul. Қosay ata, 4/3
2D, RU
17:00 from 1000 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Zhelezo
Zhelezo
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more