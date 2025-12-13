Menu
Kinoafisha
Beyneu, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?, 2025 Screening times in
Ruyn kim?, 2025 Screening times in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
13
Tomorrow
14
Mon
15
Tue
16
Wed
17
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ruyn kim??
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn
ul. Қosay ata, 4/3
2D, KZ
17:00
from 1000 ₸
22:15
from 1200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree