Menu
Kinoafisha
Beyneu, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in
26 October 2025
Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 26 October 2025 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
24
Tomorrow
25
Sun
26
Mon
27
Tue
28
Wed
29
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn
ul. Қosay ata, 4/3
2D, KZ
18:50
from 1100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree