Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ыстық ұя Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in 11 October 2025

Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 11 October 2025 Screenings in

Tickets
All about film
Today 10 Tomorrow 11 Sun 12 Mon 13 Tue 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn ul. Қosay ata, 4/3
2D, KZ
13:35 from 800 ₸ 17:20 from 1000 ₸ 22:15 from 1200 ₸
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more