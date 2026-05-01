Menu
Kinoafisha
Beyneu, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in
19 May 2026
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 19 May 2026 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Tomorrow
16
Sun
17
Mon
18
Tue
19
Wed
20
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Devil Wears Prada 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhalyn
ul. Қosay ata, 4/3
2D, RU
17:00
from 1000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Өч-2: Карындаш
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree