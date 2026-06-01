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Kinoafisha Films The Backrooms The Backrooms, 2026 Screening times in 7 June 2026

The Backrooms Showtimes – 7 June 2026 Screenings in

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Tomorrow 6 Sun 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhalyn ul. Қosay ata, 4/3
2D, RU
23:55 from 1200 ₸
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