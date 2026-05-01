Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Babay Babay, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash 24 May 2026

Babay Showtimes – 24 May 2026 Screenings in Balkhash

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 23 Sun 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Babay? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
12:30 from 2000 ₸ 16:50 from 2000 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Beast
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
Babay
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more