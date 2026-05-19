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Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Balkhash
20 May 2026
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 20 May 2026 Screenings in Balkhash
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RU
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Alem Cinema
g. Balhash, ul. Lenina, 32
2D, RU
11:40
from 2000 ₸
19:55
from 2000 ₸
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